SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Boosted by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,416,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 11.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,593,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. 1,055,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

