SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1,207.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 146,819 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 777.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,747,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 30,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,793. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

