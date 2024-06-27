SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Stake Lowered by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.70. 53,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.33. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.