SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4684 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 39,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

