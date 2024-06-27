SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4684 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.
SSE Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.26. 39,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
SSE Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Micron Stock Alert: Seize the Opportunity Before It Skyrockets
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Is a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Whirlpool Stock Surges 20% on Takeover Speculation by Bosch
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.