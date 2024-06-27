Status (SNT) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Status (SNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $102.02 million and $6.86 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.027544 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $17,740,829.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

