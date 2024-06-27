Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $93.67 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $93.67 million and $1.72 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,481.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00632029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00118665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00039040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00271033 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00073868 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,158,858 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

