STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading Down 5%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

