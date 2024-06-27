Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BMRC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 41,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,780. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $254.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.