Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target to $9.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.1 %

UA stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $19,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,877,000 after buying an additional 2,065,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,999,000 after buying an additional 499,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

