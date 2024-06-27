Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Price Target to $9.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Under Armour Stock Down 0.1 %
UA stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
