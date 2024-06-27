Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $19.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYXH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Nyxoah from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Nyxoah Trading Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $6.87 on Monday. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a negative net margin of 843.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

