StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
LightPath Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
