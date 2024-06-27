Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 55,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Strategic Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

