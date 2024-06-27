Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.0468 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $33,351.51 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.91 or 0.05600386 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00015438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002512 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

