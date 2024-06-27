SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. 447,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,312. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,347,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,058 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,099,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

