SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 9.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.91. 3,626,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,107,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter worth $368,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in SunPower by 406.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SunPower by 30.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 117.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 185,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

