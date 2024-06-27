Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.10. Super Group shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 47,256 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Super Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $387.56 million during the quarter. Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 81.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

