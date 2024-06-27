SVB Leerink Upgrades Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) to “Outperform”

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

SLDB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $5.70 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,935,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,300,000 after buying an additional 1,590,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 4,034,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,741,000 after buying an additional 904,160 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

