System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) CEO L Michael Blend Sells 725,000 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) CEO L Michael Blend sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $1,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

System1 Price Performance

NYSE:SST opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. System1, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on System1

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.