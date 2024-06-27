Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $20.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.07 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $2,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,272,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,412,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 301,486 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

