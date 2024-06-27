Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 0.6% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 145.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 87.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Target by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 250,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.08. 99,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average of $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

