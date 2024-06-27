Target Hospitality Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 14,136 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,244% compared to the average volume of 1,052 call options.
Target Hospitality Trading Up 10.0 %
TH traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 802,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $817.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.09. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.
Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 444,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 56,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
