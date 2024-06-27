TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

TATT stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.86. TAT Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

