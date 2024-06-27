Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
TWODY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
