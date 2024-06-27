Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.76. 271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

