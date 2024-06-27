TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Issue $0.96 Quarterly Dividend

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$55.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

