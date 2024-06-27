Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TCS opened at C$32.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.29 and a beta of 0.68. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.31 and a 52-week high of C$40.91.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

