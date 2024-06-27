Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TECX stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $715.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.23.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tectonic Therapeutic
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.