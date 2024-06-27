Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TECX stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $715.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.