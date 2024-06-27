Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.38. 19,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 25,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 152,456 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 46,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

