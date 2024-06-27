Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $334.10 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $334.10 million and approximately $20.37 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 778,762,134 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

