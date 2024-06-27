Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $449.74 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $449.74 million and approximately $25.54 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,491,724,383,819 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.

