Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Terumo Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Terumo stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 23,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.66. Terumo has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $20.60.
About Terumo
