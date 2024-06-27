Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Terumo stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.42. 23,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,412. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.66. Terumo has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

