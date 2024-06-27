The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,541,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,436. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

