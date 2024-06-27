The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $652,410.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,003,360.95.

On Monday, May 6th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94.

On Thursday, April 18th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $549,702.54.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $69.66. The company has a market cap of $130.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.