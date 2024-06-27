The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Stephens raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $465,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

