The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,363,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

