The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $341.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.59. The firm has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

