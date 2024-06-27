The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after acquiring an additional 202,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,457,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 220,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,273. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $153.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

