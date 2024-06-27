The North West Company Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:NWC)

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

NWC stock opened at C$41.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.41. North West has a 1 year low of C$29.58 and a 1 year high of C$43.79.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts anticipate that North West will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. CIBC increased their price target on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North West has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total transaction of C$240,989.10. Also, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. Insiders have sold a total of 12,662 shares of company stock worth $536,113 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

