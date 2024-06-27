The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. 4,932,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

