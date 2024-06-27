The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 4,534,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,710,591. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

