Theta Fuel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.93 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $485.73 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00042438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,594,336,852 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

