ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX)

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

IperionX Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of IperionX stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. IperionX has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

