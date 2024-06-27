ThinkEquity Upgrades IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) to Strong-Buy

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at ThinkEquity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

IperionX Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of IperionX stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. IperionX has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

