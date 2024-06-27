Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Trading Up 1.5%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Till Capital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.