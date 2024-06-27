Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.74. Torstar shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 19,112 shares trading hands.
Torstar Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.
Torstar Company Profile
Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.
