Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.17.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $267.00 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.