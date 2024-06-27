Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 10.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Separately, Raymond James cut Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$99.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$26,192.46. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

