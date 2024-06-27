TrueUSD Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $494.33 million and $35.37 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC on popular exchanges.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,701,484 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

