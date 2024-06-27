Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,877,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 38,087 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

