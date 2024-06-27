Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,728. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

