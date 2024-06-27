Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) vs. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Financial Contrast

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Snap and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 2 15 9 0 2.27 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap currently has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential downside of 11.65%. Given Snap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -26.99% -46.62% -14.58% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Snap and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and Trump Media & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $4.81 billion 5.72 -$1.32 billion ($0.81) -20.71 Trump Media & Technology Group $4.13 million 1,678.85 -$21.89 million N/A N/A

Trump Media & Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Risk & Volatility

Snap has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.14, meaning that its stock price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Snap beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

